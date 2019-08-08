NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

276 FPUS51 KBTV 080501

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1257 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

NYZ028-080800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1257 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph until midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ031-080800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1257 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ026-080800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1257 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ087-080800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1257 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ029-080800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1257 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ027-080800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1257 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly until midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ030-080800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1257 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ035-080800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1257 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ034-080800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1257 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

