NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

331 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

331 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northwest

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

331 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Areas of dense fog. Highs in

the upper 40s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

331 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

331 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Areas of dense fog. Highs in

the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light west winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

331 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers through early afternoon. Areas of

dense fog. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of dense fog developing in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light northwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to

around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming east 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

331 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers early, then rain likely late this

morning. Scattered showers this afternoon. Areas of dense fog. Highs

in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of dense fog developing in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, colder with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

331 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early, then scattered showers through

early afternoon. Areas of dense fog. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of dense fog developing in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light northwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in

interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

331 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then scattered showers

early this afternoon. Areas of dense fog. Highs in the upper 40s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of dense fog developing in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light northwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, colder with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

331 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then scattered showers

this afternoon. Areas of dense fog. Mild with highs around 50. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog developing in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, colder with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

331 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers early, then rain likely through

early afternoon. Scattered showers late. Areas of dense fog. Mild

with highs around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of dense fog developing in the evening.

A chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, colder with highs ranging from the upper 30s on

the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

331 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers early, then rain likely through

early afternoon. Scattered showers late. Areas of fog. Mild with

highs around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of dense fog developing in the evening.

A chance of rain showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Colder

with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the upper

20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

331 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

331 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then rain likely through early

afternoon. Scattered showers late. Mild with highs around 50. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the upper

20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

331 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then periods of rain from late

morning on. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light northwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Colder with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the upper

20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

331 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then periods of rain from late

morning on. Areas of dense fog. Mild with highs around 50. Light

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Areas of

dense fog developing in the evening. Lows ranging from the lower 30s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light

northwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs ranging from

the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows ranging from

the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

331 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers this morning, then periods of rain this

afternoon. Areas of dense fog. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Areas of

dense fog developing in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

northwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower

20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

331 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers this morning, then periods of rain this

afternoon. Areas of dense fog. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Areas of

dense fog developing in the evening. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

