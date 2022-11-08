NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

332 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

332 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 60s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers,

snow showers and freezing rain. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

332 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the

lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along

the Lake Erie shore to around 70 inland. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

332 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the

upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 60s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

332 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

332 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the

upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from around 60 inland

to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s inland

to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the

upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

332 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

332 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior

valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows ranging from the upper

30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in

interior valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

332 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, milder with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

332 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

332 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 60 on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

332 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

332 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the

upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers,

snow showers and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

332 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the

upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 60. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers,

snow showers and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

332 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 60. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

332 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 20 to 25 across the Tug

Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain likely. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

332 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 20 to 25 across the Tug

Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower

60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely with a chance of

freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

332 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s on

the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

