NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 6, 2022

568 FPUS51 KBUF 061130

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

630 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

NYZ001-062200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

630 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then partly sunny

from late morning on. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ010-062200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

630 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers early, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon.

Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ002-062200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

630 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers early, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon.

Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ011-062200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

630 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers early, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon.

Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ085-062200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

630 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers early, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon.

Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows ranging from the mid 40s

inland to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ012-062200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

630 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers early, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny early this

afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Warm

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this morning, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ019-062200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

630 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers early, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers through early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the

upper 60s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Much cooler with lows ranging from the mid

40s in interior valleys to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys to

around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ020-062200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

630 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers early, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers from late morning on. Warm with highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ021-062200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

630 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers from late morning on. Warm with highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ013-062200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

630 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers from late morning on. Warm with highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ014-062200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

630 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops

to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ003-062200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

630 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers early, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers late this morning. Partly sunny early this afternoon,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Warm with highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ004-062200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

630 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers through early afternoon. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers late. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ005-062200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

630 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon,

then showers likely late. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ006-062200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

630 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely early, then a chance of showers late this

morning. Showers likely this afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from

the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy overnight. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 40s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ007-062200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

630 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers early this

afternoon. Showers likely late. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning,

diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

mainly clear overnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ008-062200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

630 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely early, then a chance of showers late this

morning. Showers likely this afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from

the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

morning, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy overnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops

to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

