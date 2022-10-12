NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

_____

869 FPUS51 KBUF 120556

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

156 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

NYZ001-120930-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

156 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies will give way to high clouds. Lows around

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Once again warm with highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ010-120930-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

156 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies will give way to high clouds. Lows

ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake

Erie shore. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy, but once again warm. Highs around 70.

South winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph with afternoon gusts up to 30

mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, cooler with highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ002-120930-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

156 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies will give way to high clouds. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warm with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming south.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ011-120930-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

156 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies will give way to high clouds. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warm with highs around 70. South winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph with afternoon gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Breezy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, cooler with highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ085-120930-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

156 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies will give way to high clouds. Lows

ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake

Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

around 70 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

afternoon gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Breezy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ012-120930-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

156 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies will give way to high clouds. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Quite mild with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with afternoon hilltop gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Breezy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ019-120930-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

156 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies will give way to high clouds. Lows

ranging from the mid 40s in interior valleys to the lower 50s along

the Lake Erie shore. South winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy and quite mild with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Breezy, mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to

the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ020-120930-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

156 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies will give way to high clouds. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Mild with Highs in the mid 60s. South winds increasing to 10

to 15 mph with afternoon gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ021-120930-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

156 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph

or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Quite mild with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. South winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph with afternoon hilltop gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

rain overnight. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ013-120930-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

156 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s in the valleys. South winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with afternoon gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

rain overnight. Breezy, mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s in the valleys. South winds 10

to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ014-120930-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

156 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy and warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

rain overnight. Breezy, mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s on

the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, windy with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ003-120930-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

156 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10

mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warm with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ004-120930-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

156 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warm with highs around 70. South winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

rain overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ005-120930-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

156 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Quite mild with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Mild with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ006-120930-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

156 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows ranging from the mid 40s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Mild with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Mild with

lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain...heavy at times. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ007-120930-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

156 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Quite mild with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Breezy,

mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid

50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph overnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain...heavy at times. Windy with highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Cooler with lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ008-120930-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

156 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows ranging from around 40 on the

hilltops to the mid 40s in the valleys. South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Quite mild with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. South winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph with afternoon gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Breezy, mild with lows ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the

mid 50s in the valleys. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35

mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain...heavy at times. Breezy with highs ranging from

the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s in the valleys.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather