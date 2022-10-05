NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022 _____ 330 FPUS51 KBUF 051957 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 357 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 NYZ001-060915- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 357 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ010-060915- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 357 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ002-060915- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 357 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ011-060915- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 357 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ085-060915- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 357 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ012-060915- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 357 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ019-060915- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 357 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ020-060915- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 357 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ021-060915- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 357 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Early morning highs around 50, then temperatures falling to the lower 40s on the hilltops and to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ013-060915- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 357 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ014-060915- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 357 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Early morning highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to around 40 on the hilltops and to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cooler with lows ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ003-060915- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 357 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ004-060915- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 357 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ005-060915- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 357 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ006-060915- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 357 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 40s on the Tug Hill and to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler with lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ007-060915- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 357 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Early morning highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 40s on the Tug Hill and to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ008-060915- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 357 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to around 40 on the hilltops and to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather