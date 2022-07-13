NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

NYZ001-132100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 60. Light north winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ010-132100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then a chance of

showers late. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. Light west winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ002-132100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers from late morning on. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

northwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows ranging from

the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ011-132100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers from late morning on. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ085-132100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers through early afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ012-132100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers from late morning on. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

west winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ019-132100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in

interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

northwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 50 in interior

valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ020-132100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny early, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers from late morning on. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light north

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ021-132100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. A

chance of showers through early afternoon. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light west winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light north winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ013-132100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ014-132100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ003-132100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers from late morning on. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows ranging from

around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ004-132100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers from late morning on.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows ranging from

around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ005-132100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to

around 80 inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the

mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ006-132100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light north winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ007-132100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid

50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ008-132100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows

around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

