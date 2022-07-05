NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 4, 2022 _____ 268 FPUS51 KBUF 050816 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 NYZ001-052115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ010-052115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. A chance of showers late. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ002-052115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ011-052115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ085-052115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ012-052115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ019-052115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ020-052115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ021-052115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ013-052115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ014-052115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ003-052115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ004-052115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ005-052115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ006-052115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ007-052115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ008-052115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather