NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 18, 2022 _____ 972 FPUS51 KBUF 190836 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 436 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022 NYZ001-192130- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 436 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ010-192130- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 436 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ002-192130- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 436 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ011-192130- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 436 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this afternoon. Partly sunny late. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ085-192130- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 436 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ012-192130- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 436 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ019-192130- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 436 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ020-192130- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 436 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ021-192130- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 436 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ013-192130- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 436 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ014-192130- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 436 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this afternoon. Partly sunny late. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ003-192130- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 436 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers early this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ004-192130- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 436 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers early this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ005-192130- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 436 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late. Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early this afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ006-192130- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 436 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ007-192130- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 436 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely early, then showers through early afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s across the Tug Hill. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ008-192130- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 436 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$