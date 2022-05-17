NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022

_____

869 FPUS51 KBUF 170840

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

NYZ001-172115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a few early showers near Lake Ontario.

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ010-172115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows around 50. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ002-172115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a few showers early. Otherwise, partly

sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ011-172115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Cool with

highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ085-172115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy,

cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows ranging from the

upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ012-172115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy,

cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the

upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy frost

developing overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ019-172115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to

the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper

60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ020-172115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Cool with

highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear

with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ021-172115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy,

cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy frost

developing overnight. Chilly with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ013-172115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy,

cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the

upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid

60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows in the upper

40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ014-172115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy

with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around

60 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ003-172115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a few showers early near Lake Ontario.

Otherwise, partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around

60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ004-172115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this morning. A

chance of showers this afternoon. Windy with highs around 60. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s

inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

70 inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ005-172115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s

inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ006-172115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Showers

likely this afternoon. Windy, cool with highs ranging from around

50 on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows ranging from around 40 across the Tug Hill to the

mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ007-172115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning.

Showers likely this afternoon. Windy, cool with highs ranging from

around 50 on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to

the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ008-172115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

440 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning.

Showers this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops

to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

JLA

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather