NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 6, 2022

_____

237 FPUS51 KBUF 070822

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

422 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

NYZ001-072115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

422 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy, cool with highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ010-072115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

422 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ002-072115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

422 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ011-072115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

422 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cool

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ085-072115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

422 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along

the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s inland to the mid

60s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ012-072115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

422 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

around 60 across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ019-072115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

422 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the

lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in interior

valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ020-072115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

422 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the

lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ021-072115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

422 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Cool with

highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

around 60 across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ013-072115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

422 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ014-072115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

422 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper

50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ003-072115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

422 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, cool with highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ004-072115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

422 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. East winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. East winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ005-072115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

422 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light east

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. East winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. East winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ006-072115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

422 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 60s inland. East winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ007-072115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

422 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to

around 70 across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ008-072115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

422 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the

mid 60s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

east around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather