NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 2, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

352 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

352 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Rain

developing later this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 50 inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s

inland. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

352 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Rain

developing later this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around

40. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the

Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

352 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.

Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the

mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

morning, diminishing later in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

352 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers late. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming east

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Mild with lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

morning, diminishing later in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around

40. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

352 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. Rain developing

later this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then

rain overnight. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

352 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then a chance of showers

late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper

60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Mild with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

morning, diminishing later in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming north 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

352 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly sunny early, then

becoming cloudy. Rain developing later this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the upper 40s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 50s in interior valleys.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs ranging

from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland.

Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

352 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly sunny early, then

becoming cloudy. Rain developing late. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Mild with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler with lows around 40.

North winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

352 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise cloudy through early

afternoon, then rain likely late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Mild with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

352 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Mild with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

352 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from

the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Mild with lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

352 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the

upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. East

winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

352 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Mild with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

352 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Mild with lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Southeast winds 10 mph

or less, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

352 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mild with lows ranging from the upper 40s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph

or less, becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

352 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Mild

with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the

lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph

or less, becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

352 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

