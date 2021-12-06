NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 5, 2021

_____

176 FPUS51 KBUF 060820

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

320 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

NYZ001-062230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

320 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers through early afternoon. Very windy and mild.

Late morning highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling into

the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and much colder with highs around 30. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ010-062230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

320 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers through early afternoon, then a chance of rain

and snow showers late. Very windy and mild. Late morning highs in

the lower 50s, then temperatures falling into the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ002-062230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

320 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late. Showers through early

afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Very windy and mild. Late

morning highs in the lower 50s, then temperatures falling into the

upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Lows ranging from the mid

20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ011-062230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

320 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers through early afternoon, then a chance of rain

and snow showers late. Very windy and mild. Late morning highs in

the lower 50s, then temperatures falling into the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ085-062230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

320 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers through early afternoon, then rain and snow

showers likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and

mild. Late morning highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to

the lower 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling

to the lower 30s on the hilltops and to the upper 30s across the

lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches in

the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows ranging from the

lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches possible. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from

the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ012-062230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

320 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers through early afternoon, then snow showers

likely with a chance of rain showers late. Little or no snow

accumulation. Very windy and mild. Late morning highs ranging from

the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 30s on the

hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation ranging from an inch or less

across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher

terrain. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to

the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ019-062230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

320 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers through early afternoon, then snow showers

likely with a chance of rain showers late. Snow accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or

less across the higher terrain. Very windy and mild. Late morning

highs in the lower 50s, then temperatures falling to the lower 30s

inland and to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to

4 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy and much colder

with lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the upper

20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph in the evening, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches possible. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from around 20 in

interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around

30 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ020-062230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

320 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers through early afternoon, then snow showers

likely with a chance of rain showers late. Snow accumulation an inch

or less. Windy, mild. Late morning highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling into the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to

4 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy and much colder with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ021-062230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

320 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers through early afternoon, then a chance of rain

and snow showers late. Windy. Early afternoon highs ranging from the

upper 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations,

then temperatures falling to the lower 30s on the hilltops and to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ013-062230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

320 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers through early afternoon, then a chance of rain

showers late. Windy, mild. Early afternoon highs ranging from the

upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 30s on the hilltops

and to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.

Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the lower 20s

on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around

30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ014-062230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

320 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early, then rain showers through

early afternoon. A chance of rain showers late. Windy, mild. Early

afternoon highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the

mid 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to

the mid 30s on the hilltops and to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 20 to 35 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

60 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening. Windy with lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops

to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ003-062230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

320 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then a chance of showers

late. Windy, mild. Early afternoon highs in the lower 50s, then

temperatures falling into the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Windy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ004-062230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

320 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Very windy and mild. Early afternoon highs in the

lower 50s, then temperatures falling into the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Very windy with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning.

Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ005-062230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

320 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Very windy and mild. Early afternoon highs in the

lower 50s, then temperatures falling into the mid 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation an

inch or less. Very windy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches

possible. Much colder with near steady temperatures around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ006-062230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

320 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM EST TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Very windy and mild with highs ranging from the

upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing

to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the evening,

then lake effect snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation in the

most persistent snows ranging from 1 to 2 inches across the lower

elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the Tug Hill. Very windy with lows

ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across

the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Much colder with near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to around

30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on

the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ007-062230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

320 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM EST TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Very windy and mild with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation in the most persistent

snows ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to

3 to 5 inches on the Tug Hill. Very windy with lows ranging from the

lower 20s across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from up to

2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches on the Tug

Hill. Much colder with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from 15 to

20 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ008-062230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

320 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph early, becoming west 20 to 30

mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers in the evening, then

lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow overnight. Snow

accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from 1 to 2 inches

across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the higher

terrain. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from up to

2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the

higher terrain. Much colder with highs ranging from the lower 20s on

the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather