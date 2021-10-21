NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021 _____ 242 FPUS51 KBUF 210833 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021 NYZ001-212130- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021 .TODAY...Occasional breaks of sun this morning, otherwise a chance of showers through early afternoon, then widespread showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Warm with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ010-212130- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021 .TODAY...Occasional breaks of sun this morning, otherwise a chance of showers through early afternoon, then widespread showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ002-212130- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021 .TODAY...Occasional breaks of sun this morning, otherwise a chance of showers through early afternoon, then widespread showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ011-212130- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021 .TODAY...Occasional breaks of sun this morning, otherwise a chance of showers through early afternoon, then widespread showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ085-212130- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this afternoon, then widespread showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ012-212130- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021 .TODAY...Occasional breaks of sun this morning, otherwise a chance of showers through early afternoon, then widespread showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s in the valleys. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ019-212130- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with widespread showers and a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 40 in interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ020-212130- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ021-212130- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s in the valleys. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ013-212130- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ014-212130- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s in the valleys. Northwest winds diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ003-212130- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021 .TODAY...Breaks of sun through midday then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Warm with highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ004-212130- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Warm with highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ005-212130- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Warm with highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ006-212130- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon. A chance of showers late. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ007-212130- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning, then partly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers overnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ008-212130- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning, then partly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s in the valleys. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$