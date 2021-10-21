NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021

_____

242 FPUS51 KBUF 210833

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

NYZ001-212130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Occasional breaks of sun this morning, otherwise a chance

of showers through early afternoon, then widespread showers with a

chance of thunderstorms late. Warm with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ010-212130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Occasional breaks of sun this morning, otherwise a chance

of showers through early afternoon, then widespread showers with a

chance of thunderstorms late. Warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ002-212130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Occasional breaks of sun this morning, otherwise a chance

of showers through early afternoon, then widespread showers with a

chance of thunderstorms late. Warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ011-212130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Occasional breaks of sun this morning, otherwise a chance

of showers through early afternoon, then widespread showers with a

chance of thunderstorms late. Warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ085-212130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers early this afternoon, then widespread showers with a chance

of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 15

to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the

lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s

inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ012-212130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Occasional breaks of sun this morning, otherwise a chance

of showers through early afternoon, then widespread showers with a

chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the

lower 50s in the valleys. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ019-212130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with widespread showers and a chance of thunderstorms

late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 40 in

interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ020-212130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 15

to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ021-212130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late. Warm with highs ranging

from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s

in the valleys. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the hilltops to the lower 50s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ013-212130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. South winds 5 to 10

mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the

lower 50s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the hilltops to the lower 50s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ014-212130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

late. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the

lower 50s in the valleys. Northwest winds diminishing to 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ003-212130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Breaks of sun through midday then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms late. Warm with highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ004-212130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late. Warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ005-212130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then a chance of

showers late. Warm with highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ006-212130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon. A chance of showers

late. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to

around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the

lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ007-212130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning, then

partly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers overnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to around

50 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ008-212130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

433 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning,

then partly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper

40s in the valleys. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather