NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 18, 2021

641 FPUS51 KBUF 181424

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1024 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

NYZ001-182115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1024 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then

partly sunny late. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ010-182115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1024 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then

partly sunny late. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake

Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows ranging from the lower

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ002-182115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1024 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows ranging

from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ011-182115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1024 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ085-182115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1024 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then

partly sunny late. Highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to the

mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the upper 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warmer

with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper

60s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the mid

50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops

to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ012-182115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1024 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warmer

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ019-182115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1024 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the upper 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warmer

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows ranging from the upper

40s in interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ020-182115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1024 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warmer

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ021-182115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1024 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Cool

with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warmer

with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper

60s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ013-182115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1024 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Some patchy

fog developing overnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Not as

cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ014-182115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1024 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the lower

60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ003-182115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1024 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Breezy

with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ004-182115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1024 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to

the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ005-182115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1024 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of

showers late. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to

the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ006-182115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1024 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of

showers late. Cool with near steady temperatures ranging from the

lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 40 across the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows ranging from the lower

50s across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ007-182115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1024 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Cool

with highs ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the

Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs ranging from

the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, mild with lows ranging from around 50 across the Tug

Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ008-182115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1024 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of

showers late. Cold with highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops

to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around

60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather