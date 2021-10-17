NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

NYZ001-172115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers late. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower

40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ010-172115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperatures in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland

to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ002-172115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late. Windy with

highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower

40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ011-172115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers late. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ085-172115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely. Breezy with highs ranging from the

lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows ranging from the lower

40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to

the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from around 60 on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ012-172115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid

50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from around 60 on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ019-172115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Occasional showers early, then showers likely

late. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 50s inland to the mid

50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior valleys to the

upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from

the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 40 in

interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ020-172115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on

the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ021-172115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the

mid 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on

the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from around 60 on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ013-172115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the

upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ014-172115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ003-172115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph,

becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows ranging from the mid 40s

inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower

40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ004-172115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ005-172115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Occasional showers early, then showers likely

late. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then occasional showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ006-172115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers early, then occasional showers late.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows ranging

from the lower 40s across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

40s across the Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid

50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ007-172115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers, breezy with highs ranging from around

50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows ranging from around

40 across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the upper

30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid

50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ008-172115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

