NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021 _____ 086 FPUS51 KBUF 171726 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021 NYZ001-172115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ010-172115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperatures in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ002-172115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ011-172115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ085-172115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs ranging from the lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ012-172115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ019-172115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Occasional showers early, then showers likely late. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 40 in interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ020-172115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ021-172115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ013-172115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ014-172115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ003-172115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ004-172115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ005-172115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Occasional showers early, then showers likely late. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then occasional showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ006-172115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Showers early, then occasional showers late. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the lower 40s across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s across the Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ007-172115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Showers, breezy with highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows ranging from around 40 across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ008-172115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 126 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather