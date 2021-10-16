NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 15, 2021 _____ 097 FPUS51 KBUF 160543 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 NYZ001-160915- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Windy, cooler with near steady temperatures in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ010-160915- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ002-160915- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Windy, cooler with highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers likely in the evening, then lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ011-160915- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy and much cooler. Early morning highs in the lower 60s, then temperatures falling into the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ085-160915- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Breezy with lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Highs ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ012-160915- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy and much cooler. Early morning highs in the lower 60s, then temperatures falling to the lower 50s on the hilltops and to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ019-160915- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Breezy with lows ranging from the mid 40s in interior valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ020-160915- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy and much cooler. Early morning highs around 60, then temperatures falling to around 50 on the hilltops and to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ021-160915- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy, cooler. Early morning highs in the lower 60s, then temperatures falling to the lower 50s on the hilltops and to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ013-160915- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy, cooler. Early morning highs in the mid 60s, then temperatures falling to the lower 50s on the hilltops and to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ014-160915- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy, cooler. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 50s on the hilltops and to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ003-160915- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Windy, cooler. Early morning highs in the mid 60s, then temperatures falling into the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers likely in the evening, then lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ004-160915- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Windy. Late morning highs in the mid 60s, then temperatures falling into the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible overnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ005-160915- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Windy. Late morning highs in the upper 60s, then temperatures falling into the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ006-160915- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .OVERNIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy. Late morning highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 50s on the Tug Hill and to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from the upper 40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ007-160915- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Windy. Late morning highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 50s on the Tug Hill and to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from the upper 40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from around 40 across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ008-160915- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with near steady temperatures in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Late morning highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 50s on the hilltops and to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$