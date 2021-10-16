NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 15, 2021

097 FPUS51 KBUF 160543

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

NYZ001-160915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mild with lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Windy, cooler with near steady temperatures in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Breezy with lows ranging

from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ010-160915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mild with lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Windy and much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ002-160915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Windy, cooler with highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers likely in the evening, then

lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible overnight.

Breezy with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ011-160915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler. Early morning highs in the lower

60s, then temperatures falling into the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ085-160915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Windy and much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder

possible. Breezy with lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to around

50 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower 40s

inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ012-160915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy and

much cooler. Early morning highs in the lower 60s, then temperatures

falling to the lower 50s on the hilltops and to the mid 50s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ019-160915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mild with lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Windy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder

possible. Breezy with lows ranging from the mid 40s in interior

valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible.

Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ020-160915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy and

much cooler. Early morning highs around 60, then temperatures

falling to around 50 on the hilltops and to the mid 50s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder

possible. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible.

Highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ021-160915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy,

cooler. Early morning highs in the lower 60s, then temperatures

falling to the lower 50s on the hilltops and to the mid 50s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops

to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ013-160915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy,

cooler. Early morning highs in the mid 60s, then temperatures

falling to the lower 50s on the hilltops and to the mid 50s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s

on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ014-160915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid

60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy,

cooler. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to the lower 50s on the hilltops and to the

upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from around 50 on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ003-160915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Windy,

cooler. Early morning highs in the mid 60s, then temperatures

falling into the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers likely in the evening, then

lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible overnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ004-160915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Windy. Late morning highs in the mid 60s, then

temperatures falling into the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then lake effect

showers with some rumbles of thunder possible overnight. Breezy and

much cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland

to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ005-160915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Windy. Late morning highs

in the upper 60s, then temperatures falling into the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder

possible. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from

the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ006-160915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Warm with near steady temperatures ranging

from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy.

Late morning highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 60s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to

the mid 50s on the Tug Hill and to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder

possible. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from

the upper 40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible.

Highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

40s across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ007-160915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid

60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Windy.

Late morning highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 60s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to

the mid 50s on the Tug Hill and to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west and increasing to

20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Windy and much cooler. Less

humid with lows ranging from the upper 40s across the Tug Hill to

the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Lows ranging from around 40 across the Tug Hill

to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ008-160915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

143 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with near steady

temperatures in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Late

morning highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid

60s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the

mid 50s on the hilltops and to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

JLA

