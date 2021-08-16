NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 15, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

211 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

211 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy high clouds. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

inland to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

211 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy high clouds. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some patchy fog

developing. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.

Muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

211 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy high clouds. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

inland to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

211 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy high clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some patchy fog

developing. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.

Warmer and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

211 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog developing.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with

lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to around

70 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

211 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy high clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog developing.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the

mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

in the valleys. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

211 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in

interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog developing.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows

ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to around 70 along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior

valleys to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

211 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog developing.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

211 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the

valleys. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog developing.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys.

South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

211 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy high clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys.

Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms overnight. Areas of fog

developing. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.

Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 in the valleys. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

211 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy high clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some patchy fog

developing. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.

Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

211 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy high clouds. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

inland to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

overnight. Warmer and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

211 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

overnight. Warmer and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

211 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. Light east winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

overnight. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

211 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across

the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

east winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Warmer with lows

ranging from the mid 60s across the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

211 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug

Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across the Tug

Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

211 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Warmer with

lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from around

70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10

mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

