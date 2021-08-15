NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 14, 2021 _____ 717 FPUS51 KBUF 150837 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 437 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021 NYZ001-152115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 437 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warmer and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ010-152115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 437 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ002-152115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 437 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ011-152115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 437 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ085-152115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 437 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ012-152115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 437 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ019-152115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 437 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ020-152115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 437 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light east winds. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ021-152115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 437 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light northeast winds. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ013-152115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 437 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ014-152115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 437 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ003-152115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 437 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ004-152115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 437 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. .MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ005-152115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 437 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ006-152115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 437 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ007-152115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 437 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ008-152115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 437 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ AR _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather