NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 31, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

435 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

435 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms early this afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall early this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ010-012130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

435 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms early this afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall early this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake

Erie shore. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ002-012130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

435 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms early this afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall early this afternoon. Cool with highs in the lower

70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ011-012130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

435 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms early this afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall early this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ085-012130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

435 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this

morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early this

afternoon, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall early

this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake

Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ012-012130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

435 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this

morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early this

afternoon, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall early

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ019-012130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

435 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then showers

likely late this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

early this afternoon, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall early this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in

interior valleys to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ020-012130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

435 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog early, otherwise partly sunny with a

chance of showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms early this afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall early this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ021-012130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

435 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny early, then a

chance of showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers with

a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging

from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ013-012130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

435 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this

morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ014-012130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

435 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning.

Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ003-012130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

435 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid

50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ004-012130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

435 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ005-012130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

435 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning.

Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early this afternoon,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.

Light south winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ006-012130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

435 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms early this afternoon. Showers

with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from the upper

60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows ranging from the lower

50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across

the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ007-012130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

435 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows ranging

from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across

the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ008-012130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

435 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms early this afternoon. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall late. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

