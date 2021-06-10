NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 10, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

400 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021

NYZ001-110930-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

400 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

60. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ010-110930-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

400 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ002-110930-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

400 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around

70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light

winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ011-110930-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

400 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ085-110930-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

400 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ012-110930-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

400 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ019-110930-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

400 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the

upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southeast.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ020-110930-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

400 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warm with lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ021-110930-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

400 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Mild

with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ013-110930-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

400 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ014-110930-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

400 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ003-110930-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

400 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ004-110930-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

400 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Southeast winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ005-110930-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

400 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light

southeast winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ006-110930-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

400 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows ranging

from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ007-110930-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

400 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ008-110930-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

400 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

