NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1031 AM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1031 AM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1031 AM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1031 AM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1031 AM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1031 AM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with

highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the

mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1031 AM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1031 AM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm and

muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the

upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1031 AM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm and

muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1031 AM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid

80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with

lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1031 AM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid

80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs

ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1031 AM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s

on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1031 AM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1031 AM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

90s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1031 AM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

90s inland. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1031 AM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the

mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 80s inland. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1031 AM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1031 AM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

