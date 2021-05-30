NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 29, 2021

995 FPUS51 KBUF 300801

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

NYZ001-302100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early. Chilly with highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ010-302100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ002-302100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early. Chilly with highs in the

lower 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ011-302100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ085-302100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the

upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 40 inland

to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper

40s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ012-302100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from

the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ019-302100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny from late morning on. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in

interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

north winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper

40s in interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ020-302100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of showers this morning. A chance of showers late. Cool with highs

ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across

the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ021-302100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from

the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ013-302100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from

the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ014-302100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers from late morning on. Cool with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from

the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ003-302100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 mph or less.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ004-302100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around

70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ005-302100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then cloudy with a chance of showers

from late morning on. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid

60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ006-302100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then cloudy with a chance of rain

showers from late morning on. Cool with highs ranging from the mid

50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower

60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper

40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ007-302100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Partly sunny this morning, then

cloudy with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the

Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ008-302100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Partly sunny early, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers from late morning on. Chilly

with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around

60 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

