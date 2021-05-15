NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 14, 2021

_____

432 FPUS51 KBUF 150830

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

NYZ001-152115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ010-152115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ002-152115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ011-152115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ085-152115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ012-152115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ019-152115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in

interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie

shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ020-152115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ021-152115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ013-152115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ014-152115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ003-152115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ004-152115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ005-152115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ006-152115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ007-152115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ008-152115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather