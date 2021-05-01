NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 30, 2021

_____

693 FPUS51 KBUF 010834

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

NYZ001-012100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers late. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Warmer with

near steady temperatures around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ010-012100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers late. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Breezy and

not as cold with near steady temperatures around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph overnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ002-012100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers late. Cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Warmer with

lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ011-012100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers late. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Breezy and

not as cold with lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ085-012100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers late. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Breezy, milder with near steady

temperatures ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the lower 50s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ012-012100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers late. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Breezy and

not as cold with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ019-012100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers late. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Breezy, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower

70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ020-012100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers late. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Mild with lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ021-012100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ013-012100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers late. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Milder with

lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ014-012100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Not as cold

with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops

to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops

to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ003-012100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers late. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Warmer with

lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ004-012100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 50s inland. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph

or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Warmer with

lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ005-012100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 50s inland. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Warmer with

lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower

60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. South winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ006-012100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Not as cold with lows ranging from the

upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ007-012100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ008-012100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the

lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Not as cold with lows ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

