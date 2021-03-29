NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 28, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

NYZ001-292100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Early morning highs in the lower 50s, then

temperatures falling into the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ010-292100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then

partly sunny from late morning on. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Early morning highs in the lower 50s along the

Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s inland, then temperatures falling

into the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ002-292100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Windy with highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Late morning highs in the mid 50s, then

temperatures falling into the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ011-292100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then

mostly sunny from late morning on. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Mild with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Early morning highs in the mid 50s, then

temperatures falling into the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ085-292100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers late this morning. Mostly sunny

this afternoon. Little or no additional accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Early morning highs in the mid 50s, then

temperatures falling to the upper 30s on the hilltops and to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ012-292100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Late morning highs in the mid 50s, then

temperatures falling to around 40 on the hilltops and to the lower

40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ019-292100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Early morning highs in the lower 50s, then

temperatures falling into the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ020-292100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers late this morning. Mostly sunny

this afternoon. Little or no additional accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Late morning highs in the mid 50s, then

temperatures falling into the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ021-292100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then

partly sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from around 40 on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the lower

60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Early afternoon highs ranging from the lower 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling into the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ013-292100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then

mostly sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from around 40 on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Early afternoon highs ranging from the mid 50s on

the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling into the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ014-292100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then

mostly sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 30s

on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the lower

60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Mild. Late morning highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to the lower 40s on the hilltops and to the mid

40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ003-292100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Very windy with highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows around 50.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Late morning highs in the mid 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland, then temperatures falling

into the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ004-292100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Very windy with highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Late morning highs in the upper 50s, then temperatures

falling to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore and to the mid

40s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ005-292100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Very windy with

highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Late morning highs in the upper 50s, then

temperatures falling to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore and

to the upper 40s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ006-292100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow showers late this morning. Sunny this

afternoon. Accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the

lower elevations to an inch or less on the Tug Hill. Very windy with

highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the

Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper

40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ007-292100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers early, then

partly sunny from late morning on. Very windy with highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming west and

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph along the

lakeshore. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the

Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, mild with lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug

Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ008-292100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow showers late this morning. Sunny this

afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging

from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid

40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from the

lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather