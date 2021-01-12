NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

_____

570 FPUS51 KBUF 122027

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

327 PM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

NYZ001-131015-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

327 PM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of freezing

drizzle early, then a chance of snow showers from late evening on.

Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures around 30.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning. Little or

no additional accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ010-131015-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

327 PM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with areas of freezing drizzle early, then

occasional snow showers from late evening on. Accumulation an inch

or less. Near steady temperatures around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning.

Little or no additional accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

overnight. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ002-131015-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

327 PM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with areas of

freezing drizzle early, then a chance of snow showers from late

evening on. Near steady temperatures around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Near

steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ011-131015-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

327 PM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with areas of freezing drizzle early, then

snow showers likely through the early overnight. A chance of snow

showers late. Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Near

steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ085-131015-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

327 PM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely through the early overnight, then a

chance of snow showers late. Little or no accumulation. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the mid 20s inland to the lower 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ012-131015-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

327 PM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to

the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ019-131015-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

327 PM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys

to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in

interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around

40 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in

interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ020-131015-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

327 PM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 20s.

Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 mph

or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ021-131015-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

327 PM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from around 30 on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ013-131015-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

327 PM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ014-131015-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

327 PM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light southwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ003-131015-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

327 PM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Near

steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ004-131015-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

327 PM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Near

steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ005-131015-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

327 PM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light southwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 40. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ006-131015-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

327 PM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on

the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ007-131015-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

327 PM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation

an inch or less. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid

30s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ008-131015-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

327 PM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers likely

through the early overnight. A chance of snow showers late.

Additional accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Light

southwest winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops

to around 30 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather