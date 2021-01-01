NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 31, 2020 _____ 606 FPUS51 KBUF 010916 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 416 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021 NYZ001-012230- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 416 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain early this afternoon. Cloudy with rain late. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain likely with snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ010-012230- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 416 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely with a chance of freezing rain early this afternoon. Rain late. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ002-012230- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 416 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain early this afternoon. Cloudy with rain late. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ011-012230- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 416 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain early this afternoon. Cloudy with rain late. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain overnight. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ085-012230- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 416 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain with a chance of freezing rain early this afternoon. Rain and freezing rain late. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain overnight. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Late evening lows ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising into the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ012-012230- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 416 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain overnight. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Early evening lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising to around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ019-012230- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 416 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain late this morning. Cloudy with rain with a chance of freezing rain early this afternoon, then rain and freezing rain late. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain overnight. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Late evening lows in the lower 30s, then temperatures rising to around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ020-012230- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 416 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then freezing rain and rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Freezing rain and rain in the evening, then rain overnight. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Late evening lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ021-012230- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 416 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then freezing rain and rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Freezing rain and rain in the evening, then rain overnight. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Early evening lows around 30, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Early morning highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 30s on the hilltops and to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ013-012230- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 416 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely with a chance of freezing rain early this afternoon. Rain and freezing rain late. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain overnight. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Early evening lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ014-012230- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 416 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain early this afternoon. Rain and freezing rain late. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain overnight. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Early evening lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising to around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ003-012230- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 416 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain early this afternoon. Cloudy with rain late. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ004-012230- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 416 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with rain likely late. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain overnight. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ005-012230- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 416 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with rain likely late. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain in the evening, then rain overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ006-012230- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 416 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow late. Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow and freezing rain in the evening, then rain and freezing rain overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from up to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches on the Tug Hill. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning, then snow likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less on the Tug Hill. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ007-012230- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 416 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, rain, freezing rain and sleet overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Freezing rain and rain with snow likely in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ008-012230- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 416 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and snow overnight. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$