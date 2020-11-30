NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 29, 2020

_____

596 FPUS51 KBUF 300850

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

NYZ001-302215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers

overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Near steady temperatures in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with

highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ010-302215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming north

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers

overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Near

steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Near steady temperatures in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Windy with highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ002-302215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers overnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Near steady temperatures in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Windy with highs in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ011-302215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming north

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Near steady temperatures in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Windy. Near

steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ085-302215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers

overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across

the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Additional snow accumulation

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to 1 to

2 inches across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the lower 30s

on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Very windy with highs ranging

from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ012-302215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers

overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation ranging from an

inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the

higher terrain. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on

the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ019-302215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain showers

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Windy, colder with near

steady temperatures ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Windy.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s in interior

valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph overnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Very windy with

highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ020-302215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming north

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain showers

overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Colder

with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from around 30 on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ021-302215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows ranging from

the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs ranging

from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ013-302215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Near steady temperatures

ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ014-302215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ003-302215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Windy with highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ004-302215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

40. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ005-302215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming east with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ006-302215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early, then rain from late morning

on. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming east with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows ranging from the mid

20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Highs ranging

from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ007-302215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then rain from late morning on.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder with lows ranging

from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs ranging from the lower 30s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ008-302215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early, then rain from late morning

on. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across

the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Colder with lows ranging from the mid 20s

on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops

to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

