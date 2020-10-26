NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 25, 2020
551 FPUS51 KBUF 260942
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
542 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020
NYZ001-262115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
542 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with areas of drizzle this morning,
then a chance of showers with areas of drizzle this afternoon.
Patchy fog late this morning. Highs around 50. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ010-262115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
542 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with areas of drizzle through early
afternoon, then a chance of showers with areas of drizzle late.
Patchy fog late this morning. Highs around 50. Light winds. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Light west winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ002-262115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
542 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with areas of drizzle through early
afternoon, then a chance of showers with areas of drizzle late.
Patchy fog late this morning. Highs around 50. Light winds, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ011-262115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
542 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with areas of drizzle through early
afternoon, then a chance of showers with areas of drizzle late.
Patchy fog late this morning. Highs around 50. Light winds. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Light west winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ085-262115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
542 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with areas of drizzle through early
afternoon, then a chance of showers with areas of drizzle late.
Patchy fog. Highs around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with areas of drizzle in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to
around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. Light northwest winds. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the
lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops
to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ012-262115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
542 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers likely with areas of drizzle. Patchy fog from
late morning on. Highs around 50. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Showers likely
with areas of drizzle in the evening, then showers likely overnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ019-262115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
542 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with areas of drizzle through early
afternoon, then a chance of showers with areas of drizzle late.
Patchy fog. Highs around 50. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with areas of drizzle in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in
interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
northwest winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower
50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ020-262115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
542 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with areas of drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Showers likely
with areas of drizzle in the evening, then showers likely overnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ021-262115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
542 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with areas of drizzle. Patchy fog this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the
mid 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with areas of drizzle in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northwest
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging
from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid
50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ013-262115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
542 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers with areas of drizzle. Patchy fog late. Highs in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
northwest winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ014-262115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
542 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers with areas of drizzle. Patchy fog late. Highs
ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across
the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with areas of drizzle in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid
50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ003-262115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
542 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with areas of drizzle through early
afternoon, then a chance of showers with areas of drizzle late.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ004-262115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
542 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers early, then showers with areas of drizzle from late
morning on. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows around 40. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ005-262115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
542 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers early, then showers with areas of drizzle from late
morning on. Patchy fog late this morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
East winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ006-262115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
542 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with areas of drizzle
this afternoon. Patchy fog from late morning on. Highs ranging from
the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening. A
chance of rain showers with areas of drizzle in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on
the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower
50s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ007-262115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
542 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers with areas of
drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog from late morning on. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers with areas of drizzle in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Some patchy
fog developing. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs ranging from the upper
40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. South
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ008-262115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
542 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers with areas of
drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs ranging from the mid 40s
on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with areas of drizzle in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Some
patchy fog developing. Lows in the lower 30s. Light northwest winds.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around
50 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
