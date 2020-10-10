NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 9, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020
NYZ001-102115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms late. Windy, warm with highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Breezy
with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming southeast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ010-102115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Windy, warm with
highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake
Erie shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ002-102115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds late. Windy, warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming east.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming southeast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ011-102115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late. Windy, warm with highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
50 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ085-102115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Windy, warm
with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Breezy and much cooler with lows ranging from the mid
40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. East winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild
with lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs ranging from the
lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ012-102115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late. Windy, warm with highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming east.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ019-102115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers late. Breezy, warm with highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ020-102115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers late. Breezy, warm with highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs ranging from
around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ021-102115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers late. Breezy, warm with highs ranging
from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on
the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ013-102115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late. Breezy, warm with highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on
the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs ranging from the
upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ014-102115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late. Warm with highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on
the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on
the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ003-102115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late. Windy, warm with highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ004-102115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late. Warm with highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ005-102115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds late. Breezy, warm with highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ006-102115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers with a chance
of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
late. Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds in the evening. Breezy with lows ranging from
the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around
60 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ007-102115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then a chance of showers late this
morning. Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this
afternoon. Windy, warm with highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds in the evening. Breezy with lows ranging from
the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to around 40 along the Lake Ontario
shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
north. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ008-102115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers with a
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds this afternoon. Breezy, warm with highs ranging
from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 40. East winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
