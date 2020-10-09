NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

434 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

434 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy, mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

434 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Milder with lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, warm with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northeast.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

434 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy, milder with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warm with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming east.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

434 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, warm with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

434 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Milder with lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, warm with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along

the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

434 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy, milder with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, warm with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

434 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy, mild with lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior

valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warm with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild

with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

434 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

434 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Milder with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

East winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

434 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy, mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warm with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

434 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy, mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

434 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy, warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northeast.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

434 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming north.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

434 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

434 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and milder with lows ranging from the lower

50s across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

434 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy, milder with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy, cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming northeast. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

434 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

north 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

