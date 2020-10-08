NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

_____

063 FPUS51 KBUF 080855

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

455 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

NYZ001-082115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

455 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Milder with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warm with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ010-082115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

455 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Milder with lows ranging from the mid

50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, warm with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ002-082115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

455 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light west winds. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Milder with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warm with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ011-082115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

455 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 40. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, warm with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ085-082115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

455 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers early. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake

Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland

to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows ranging from the mid

50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ012-082115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

455 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through early

afternoon, then partly sunny late. Highs ranging from the lower 50s

on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, mild with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Windy,

warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ019-082115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

455 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on

the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the mid 40s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, mild with lows ranging from

the mid 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ020-082115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

455 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ021-082115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

455 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers through early

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ013-082115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

455 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through early

afternoon, then partly sunny late. Highs ranging from the lower 50s

on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ014-082115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

455 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 50 on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

warm with highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the upper

70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ003-082115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

455 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, warm with highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ004-082115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

455 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, warm with highs

ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ005-082115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

455 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs ranging from

the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ006-082115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

455 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers early. Highs

ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and milder with lows ranging from

around 50 across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with

highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ007-082115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

455 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to

the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Breezy, warmer with lows ranging from the upper 40s across the Tug

Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy,

warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ008-082115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

455 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Cool with

highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Not as

cold with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with

highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather