NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2020
_____
405 FPUS51 KBUF 070847
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
447 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020
NYZ001-072130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
447 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon.
Very windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower
40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ010-072130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
447 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
partly sunny with just a chance of showers this afternoon. Windy
with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower
40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ002-072130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
447 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
partly sunny with just a chance of showers this afternoon. Very
windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Very
windy and cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower
40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ011-072130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
447 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Windy with highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing
to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ085-072130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
447 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
partly sunny with just a chance of showers this afternoon. Very
windy with highs ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Windy, cooler with lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid
40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie
shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper
30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ012-072130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
447 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Very windy with highs
ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west 25
to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower
50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ019-072130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
447 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then cloudy
with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late this morning.
Partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Very windy
with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Windy, cooler with lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior
valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s
on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper
30s in interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ020-072130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
447 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then showers
with a chance of thunderstorms late this morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of showers late. Windy with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ021-072130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
447 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then mostly
cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms late this
morning and midday. Partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Very
windy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the
valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to
the mid 60s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming west around 10
mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ013-072130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
447 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Very windy with highs
ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s in the valleys.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy,
cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the
valleys. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to
the mid 60s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming west around 10
mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ014-072130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
447 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms late this morning. Showers
likely this afternoon. Thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Very
windy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the
mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy,
cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ003-072130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
447 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Very windy with highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy,
cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 40 inland
to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ004-072130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
447 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms late this morning and midday.
Partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds. Very windy with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Very
windy and cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s
inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ005-072130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
447 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then
partial clearing with just a chance of showers late. Thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds late this morning. Very windy with highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing
to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Very
windy and cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in
the evening. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light west winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ006-072130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
447 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds from late morning on. Very windy with highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the
lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west and
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Very
windy and cooler with lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the
upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light west winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph
or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ007-072130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
447 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds from late morning on. Very windy with highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and
increasing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Very
windy and much cooler with lows ranging from the upper 30s across
the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest and
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s inland to
the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s
across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light west winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug
Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ008-072130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
447 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds from late morning on. Windy with highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 in the valleys.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30
mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming
northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s
in the valleys. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15
mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
RSH/SW
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather