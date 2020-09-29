NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 28, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
419 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
NYZ001-292130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
419 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers early this morning, then a chance of showers from
late morning on. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
south. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ010-292130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
419 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ002-292130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
419 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late
this morning. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming south.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ011-292130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
419 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late
this morning. Showers likely early this afternoon, then rain late.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ085-292130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
419 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers early this
afternoon. Showers likely late. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on
the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower
50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs ranging from the
upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows ranging from the
mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s
on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ012-292130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
419 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late
this morning. Showers likely early this afternoon, then rain late.
Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops
to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ019-292130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
419 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers early this
afternoon. Showers likely late. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on
the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph early, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in interior
valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on
the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in
interior valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ020-292130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
419 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late
this morning. Showers likely early this afternoon, then rain late.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ021-292130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
419 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the
lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ013-292130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
419 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ014-292130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
419 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then rain this afternoon. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower
60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ003-292130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
419 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy
with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ004-292130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
419 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then rain this afternoon. Near steady
temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ005-292130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
419 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then rain this afternoon. Near steady
temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15
mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
south.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ006-292130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
419 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then rain this afternoon. Early highs
in the upper 60s to near 70, then temperatures falling to the upper
50s on the Tug Hill and the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest this morning, then
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper
40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ007-292130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
419 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then rain this afternoon. Breezy.
Early highs around 70, then temperatures falling to around 60 on the
Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 15
to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph early, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with
highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ008-292130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
419 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then rain this afternoon. Early highs
around 70, then temperatures falling to around 60 on the hilltops to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the
lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid
50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
