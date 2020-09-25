NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around

60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Warm with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Clear, mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows

ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the

lower 60s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Warm with highs in

the mid 70s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Warm with highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Mild with

lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Warm with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid

70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light

southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 10 mph

or less, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light

southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm

with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper

70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,

becoming south.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Clear, mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, mild with lows ranging from around 50 on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm

with highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

