NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 6, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
426 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
NYZ001-072115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
426 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
morning. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 60. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. East winds 10 mph or
less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ010-072115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
426 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
morning. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from
the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ002-072115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
426 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early this afternoon.
A chance of showers late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 60. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. East winds 10 mph or
less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ011-072115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
426 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms late this morning. Showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms early this afternoon, then a
chance of showers late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall late this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ085-072115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
426 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms from late morning on. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall late this morning. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 mph or less, becoming northeast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ012-072115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
426 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ019-072115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
426 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms from late morning on. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall late this morning. Breezy with highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows around 60. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm with lows in the lower
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ020-072115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
426 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late this morning. Showers with a
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Mild with lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs in the lower 80s.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ021-072115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
426 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then a chance of showers late this
morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows around
60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming south around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm with lows in the lower
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ013-072115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
426 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning.
Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows around 60. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ014-072115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
426 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning.
Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the
lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging
from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ003-072115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
426 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms through early
afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Breezy with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower
80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds,
becoming east around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ004-072115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
426 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to
around 80 inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging
from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s
inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ005-072115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
426 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Warm
with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging
from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s
inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ006-072115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
426 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the
lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid
50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around
80 on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ007-072115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
426 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers through early afternoon, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Windy with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ008-072115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
426 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of showers from late morning on. Windy with highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations.
South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm with lows around 60.
Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
