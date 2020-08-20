NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
067 FPUS51 KBUF 200810
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
410 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
NYZ001-202115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
410 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ010-202115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
410 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to
the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland
to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ002-202115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
410 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ011-202115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
410 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the upper 50s. Light
southwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ085-202115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
410 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the
lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland
to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ012-202115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
410 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southwest.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ019-202115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
410 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in
interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ020-202115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
410 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ021-202115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
410 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Warmer with lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ013-202115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
410 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower
elevations. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Warmer with lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ014-202115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
410 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light southwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops
to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ003-202115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
410 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland
to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ004-202115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
410 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ005-202115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
410 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ006-202115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
410 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light southwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the
Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or
less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across
the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ007-202115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
410 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer with lows ranging from the upper
50s across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows ranging from around 60 across the Tug Hill to
the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ008-202115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
410 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
