NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020

_____

250 FPUS51 KBUF 171014

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

614 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

NYZ001-172115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

614 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early

this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ010-172115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

614 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the

upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ002-172115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

614 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 60. West

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ011-172115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

614 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ085-172115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

614 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny through early

afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the

upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ012-172115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

614 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ019-172115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

614 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from

the mid 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior

valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ020-172115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

614 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light west winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ021-172115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

614 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly sunny through early

afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ013-172115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

614 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ014-172115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

614 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny with a chance

of showers early, then mostly sunny from late morning on. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ003-172115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

614 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Highs around

80. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ004-172115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

614 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers late this morning.

Mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ005-172115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

614 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ006-172115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

614 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill

to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across

the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ007-172115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

614 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ008-172115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

614 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather