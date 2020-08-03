NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020

_____

402 FPUS51 KBUF 030603

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

NYZ001-030915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Breezy with lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ010-030915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ002-030915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ011-030915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ085-030915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from

the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ012-030915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ019-030915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Some

patchy fog developing late. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in

interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from

the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior

valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ020-030915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Some

patchy fog developing late. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ021-030915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Some

patchy fog developing late. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ013-030915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ014-030915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Breezy with lows ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ003-030915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ004-030915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 80s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ005-030915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming light. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ006-030915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers likely

late. Windy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with

lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ007-030915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers likely late.

Very windy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with

lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ008-030915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers likely

late. Lows ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around

70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

