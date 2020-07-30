NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
NYZ001-302100-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to
the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along
the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ010-302100-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to
the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light northwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ002-302100-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms early this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to
the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ011-302100-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light west winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ085-302100-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to
the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ012-302100-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms early this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light northwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ019-302100-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. A
chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms early this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in
interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to
the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ020-302100-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of
showers and scattered thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in
the mid 70s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ021-302100-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and scattered thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in
the mid 70s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northwest
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to
mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ013-302100-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
west winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light northwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows around 60. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ014-302100-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northwest
winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ003-302100-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to
the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light west winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
NYZ004-302100-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along
the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along
the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from around
80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. North winds
10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ005-302100-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along
the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to
the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ006-302100-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly sunny this morning,
then a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across the
Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
northwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across the Tug Hill to the
mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ007-302100-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning.
Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15
mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from around 60 across the
Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s
across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ008-302100-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly sunny this morning,
then scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
