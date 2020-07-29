NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020

_____

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10

to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s

inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from

the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the

upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny early this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny early this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny early this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny early this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s

inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 mph

or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from around

80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s

inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s

inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

ranging from the mid 60s across the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 across

the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

