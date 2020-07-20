NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

_____

509 FPUS51 KBUF 200835

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

435 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

NYZ001-202115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

435 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ010-202115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

435 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from around

60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 60s inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ002-202115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

435 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the lower

60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ011-202115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

435 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ085-202115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

435 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the mid 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ012-202115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

435 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ019-202115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

435 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to

the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ020-202115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

435 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with

lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ021-202115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

435 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with

lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ013-202115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

435 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ014-202115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

435 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ003-202115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

435 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the lower

60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ004-202115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

435 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to

the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ005-202115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

435 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ006-202115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

435 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning,

then mostly sunny from late morning on. Humid with highs ranging

from around 80 on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 60s across the Tug Hill to the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from around 60 on

the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ007-202115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

435 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Humid with

highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from around

60 across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ008-202115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

435 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning,

then mostly sunny from late morning on. Humid with highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

JLA

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather