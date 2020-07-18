NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 17, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

411 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

NYZ001-182130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

411 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Heat index

values up to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ010-182130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

411 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ002-182130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

411 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ011-182130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

411 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ085-182130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

411 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from

the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with

lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ012-182130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

411 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from the

mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the

upper 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with

lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ019-182130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

411 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from the

mid 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s in

interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ020-182130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

411 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ021-182130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

411 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from the

mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid

80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ013-182130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

411 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from the

mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper

80s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ014-182130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

411 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to

around 90 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ003-182130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

411 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs around 90. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ004-182130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

411 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the upper 80s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ005-182130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

411 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows around 70. Light south

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Heat index values up to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the upper 80s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ006-182130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

411 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the

mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ007-182130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

411 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the

mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ008-182130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

411 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from

the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

