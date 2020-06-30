NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 29, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
407 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
407 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
407 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming northeast
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to
the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
407 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light north winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light north
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
407 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
407 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the
mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s
inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
407 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops
to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
407 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs around 80. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 in
interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
407 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops
to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
407 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops
to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
407 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops
to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
407 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph
or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops
to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
407 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
north 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to
the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northwest winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds, becoming northwest
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
407 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph
or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
407 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northwest winds. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
lower 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
407 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows ranging from around 60 across the Tug Hill to the
mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light north winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
407 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the
lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
407 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then a chance of showers late this
morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the
mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light northeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around
80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
