NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 7, 2020
106 FPUS51 KBUF 080826
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
426 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
NYZ001-082115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
426 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Cold
with lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along
the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no accumulation. Windy,
cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Windy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs around 50.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ010-082115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
426 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light
winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers
overnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold
with highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the
upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ002-082115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
426 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Partly sunny this morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Cold
with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows ranging from the
upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no accumulation. Windy,
cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Windy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, cool with highs around 50.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ011-082115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
426 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Mostly sunny this morning, then
cloudy with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Cold with highs
in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers
overnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no accumulation. Cold
with highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the
upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ085-082115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
426 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower
40s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers
overnight. Cold with lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the
lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less.
Windy, cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower
40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows ranging from
the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to
the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ012-082115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
426 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Partly sunny this morning, then
cloudy with rain and snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers
overnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less.
Windy, cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to
the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ019-082115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
426 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. A chance of rain
and snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs around 40. Light
winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers
overnight. Cold with lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior
valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less.
Windy, cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the
lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows ranging from
the upper 20s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ020-082115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
426 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. Rain showers
likely with a chance of snow showers early this afternoon. A chance
of rain and snow showers late. Cold with highs in the lower 40s.
Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers
overnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulation around an inch. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ021-082115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
426 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Partly sunny this morning, then
cloudy with rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers early
this afternoon. Cloudy with rain showers likely late. Cold with
highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulation around an inch. Cold
with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper
30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to
around 50 across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ013-082115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
426 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Partly sunny this morning, then
cloudy with rain showers likely this afternoon. Cold with highs
ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers
overnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulation ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the
higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows around 30.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the
lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ014-082115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
426 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Mostly sunny this morning, then
cloudy with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Cold with highs
ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the
lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows
ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulation ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the
higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows ranging from
the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the
lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ003-082115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
426 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Mostly sunny this morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Cold
with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows ranging from
the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no accumulation. Windy,
cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy, cold with lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs
in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ004-082115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
426 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Mostly sunny this morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Cold
with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no
accumulation. Windy, cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs around 50. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ005-082115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
426 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Mostly sunny this morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Cool
with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy, cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Windy, cold with lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in
the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ006-082115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
426 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy with areas
of frost early. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows
ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s
along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy, cold with highs
ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Windy, cold with lows
ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along
the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ007-082115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
426 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy with
areas of frost early. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on
the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows
ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to around 30 along the
Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from little or nothing
across the lower elevations to an inch or less on the Tug Hill. Cold
with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy, cold with lows ranging
from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the
Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Windy, cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds
15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ008-082115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
426 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy with
areas of frost early. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on
the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation
an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with a chance of
rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from around 40 on
the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
