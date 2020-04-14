NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15
mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 inland to
the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the
upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the
upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops
to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows
ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the
upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s in the valleys. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to
the lower 40s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows ranging from around 30 in
interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the
upper 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Cold with
highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows
ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along
the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the
mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from
around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s in the valleys. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Cold with
highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s
in the valleys. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the
mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the
lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s in the valleys. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s
in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40
percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s
on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops
to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to
the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Cold with highs in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the
upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy with highs ranging from
the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 on the Tug
Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the
upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.
Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging
from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging
from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the
Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. A 30 percent chance of rain or
wet snow showers. Lows ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the
mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy, cold with highs ranging
from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid
20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the
lower 40s in the Black River valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper
20s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the
mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
