NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020

_____

368 FPUS51 KBUF 140617

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

NYZ001-140930-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ010-140930-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ002-140930-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ011-140930-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ085-140930-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 inland to

the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the

upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ012-140930-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s in the valleys. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

the lower 40s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ019-140930-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows ranging from around 30 in

interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the

upper 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Cold with

highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ020-140930-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ021-140930-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from

around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s in the valleys. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Cold with

highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

in the valleys. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ013-140930-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the

lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s in the valleys. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ014-140930-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s

on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to

the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ003-140930-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Cold with highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the

upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ004-140930-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ005-140930-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy with highs ranging from

the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ006-140930-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging

from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the

Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ007-140930-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. A 30 percent chance of rain or

wet snow showers. Lows ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy, cold with highs ranging

from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid

20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ008-140930-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

217 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s in the Black River valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper

20s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather