NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle early,
then partly sunny from late morning on. Highs in the mid 50s. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or
less, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow and rain showers overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Windy, cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers
early, then mostly cloudy from late morning on. Highs ranging from
the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 50s inland. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle early,
then mostly cloudy from late morning on. Highs ranging from around 50
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow and
rain showers likely overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Windy, cold with highs around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy through early
afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with
patchy drizzle early. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or
less, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs
around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers
with patchy drizzle early, then cloudy with a chance of showers late
this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 50s inland. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers overnight. Lows ranging from around 30 inland to the mid 30s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely with
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs
ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the
lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers
with patchy drizzle early, then cloudy with a chance of showers late
this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers overnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, windy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on
the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the
evening, then snow showers overnight. Windy, colder with lows
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the mid
30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through early afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of
showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore
to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the
lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers overnight. Windy, colder with lows ranging from around 30 in
interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance
of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers
with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers overnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Windy, colder with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow
showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Windy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers
with patchy drizzle early, then cloudy with a chance of showers late
this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers overnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the
evening, then snow showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging from
the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely with
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs
ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the
lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with a chance of showers
with patchy drizzle early, then cloudy with a chance of showers late
this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers overnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, windy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on
the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Windy, colder with lows ranging from
the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the mid
30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy through early
afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with
patchy drizzle early, then a chance of showers from late morning on.
Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers overnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, windy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on
the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South
winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Windy, colder with lows ranging from
the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from
the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower
elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle early. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers overnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow and
rain showers likely overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Windy, cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle early. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the lower 50s inland. Light north winds. Chance of rain 30
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers overnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow and
rain showers likely overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Windy, cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers early. Highs ranging from the mid 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow and
rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy, cold with
highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Highs ranging
from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s
inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows around 40.
Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, windy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on
the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Lows
ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Windy, cold with
highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across
the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers early. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers overnight. Lows around 40. Light
winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, windy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on
the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Windy with
lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Windy, cold with highs ranging from
the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Highs ranging
from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Windy with highs ranging from the lower
40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the mid 20s on
the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers in
the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
