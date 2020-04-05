NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020

_____

652 FPUS51 KBUF 050810

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

410 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

NYZ001-052115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

410 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs around

50. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds,

becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ010-052115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

410 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers through early afternoon.

Highs around 50. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. Light west winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ002-052115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

410 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs around

50. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds,

becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ011-052115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

410 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers through early afternoon.

Highs around 50. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Light winds,

becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ085-052115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

410 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

west winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the

Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ012-052115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

410 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers through early afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ019-052115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

410 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers early. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along

the Lake Erie shore to the lower 50s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the

Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ020-052115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

410 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early. Highs in the lower

50s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. Light northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ021-052115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

410 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early. Scattered showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ013-052115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

410 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ014-052115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

410 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs ranging from

the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ003-052115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

410 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers through early afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ004-052115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

410 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers through early afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 50s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ005-052115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

410 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs ranging from the upper

40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ006-052115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

410 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 50. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

northwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ007-052115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

410 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ008-052115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

410 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs ranging from the upper

40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows around 30.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 on

the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather