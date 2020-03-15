NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light east winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland.

Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light east winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Near steady temperatures in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower

40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. East winds

10 mph or less, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Near steady temperatures in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light east winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming east.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph

or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cold with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Near steady temperatures in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 15. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southeast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Becoming sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s along the

Lake Erie shore to around 40 well inland. Northeast winds 5 to 10

mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming east.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming sunny. Highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 15. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming sunny. Highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower

elevations. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Becoming sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Colder with lows around 15. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with

highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Becoming sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid to upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Colder with lows around 15. Light east

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with

highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Light east

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Colder with lows around 15. North winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Colder with lows 10 to 15. North winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from around 5 above

on the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations. North winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from around 40 on

the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

422 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder with lows zero to 5 above. North winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

